Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on T. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.14.

T opened at C$23.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.10. The company has a market cap of C$34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$23.81 and a 12 month high of C$30.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.16%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

