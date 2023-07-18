Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCK. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

Teck Resources ( TSE:TCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Further Reading

