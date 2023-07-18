Analysts Issue Forecasts for Western Midstream Partners, LP’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.73. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 72.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

