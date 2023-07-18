Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

TU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday.

TELUS Price Performance

TU stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

