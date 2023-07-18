Analysts Set Expectations for TELUS International (Cda) Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS International (Cda)’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Shares of TIXT opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS International has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

