Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Decreased by Raymond James (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK. TD Securities cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $49.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,404 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.