Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Increased by Cormark

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Cormark lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Friday, July 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$309.41 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 24.39%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TXG. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$19.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.07 and a 1 year high of C$25.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.57.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

