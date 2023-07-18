Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Cut by Analyst

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Tamarack Valley Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TVE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.95.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$3.57 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.99 and a 1 year high of C$5.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Jeff Boyce purchased 40,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. In other news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. Also, Director Jeff Boyce bought 40,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

