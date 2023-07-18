UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.81 Per Share (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $5.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.98. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.39 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday. SVB Securities reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.25.

NYSE UNH opened at $484.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $478.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.12. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $450.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

