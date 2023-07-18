SL Green Realty (SLG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) will post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The business had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SLG opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in SL Green Realty by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

