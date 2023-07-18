Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

