Travelers Companies (TRV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Travelers Companies to post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Travelers Companies to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $168.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.31.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.