KeyCorp (KEY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE KEY opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,801 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 542,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in KeyCorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.