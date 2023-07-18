Truist Financial (TFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.