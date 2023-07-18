Philip Morris International (PM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Philip Morris International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PM opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,043,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,852,000 after acquiring an additional 852,345 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,268,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,360,000 after acquiring an additional 421,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

