Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) will be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.31. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 286,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 264,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 78,714 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

