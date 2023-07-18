SAP (SAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SAP Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:SAP opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.52. SAP has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $145.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.
SAP Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.
Institutional Trading of SAP
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after buying an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after buying an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,924,000 after buying an additional 297,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
