Baker Hughes (BKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) is set to release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Baker Hughes to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.9 %

BKR stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $195,343,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $69,329,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $56,554,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.95.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

