D.R. Horton (DHI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $128.05 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.62.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.