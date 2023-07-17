IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $289.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $291.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.