Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $286.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $909.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.16.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

