Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.5% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $191.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

