IFG Advisors LLC Buys 4,892 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $412.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $414.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.56 and a 200 day moving average of $378.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

