Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $289.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $291.53.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

