Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $28,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,236,000 after buying an additional 1,930,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259,499 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,804,000 after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $53.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.