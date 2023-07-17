Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 258 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.1% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 48,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,218,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,023,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,951,000 after acquiring an additional 41,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

