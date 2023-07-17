IFG Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IFG Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 21.9% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 321.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 98,742 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 315,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 431,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 61.0% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.