Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $289.21 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $291.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.07 and its 200 day moving average is $248.80. The company has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.