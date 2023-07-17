Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 791 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.41.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $294.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.56 and its 200 day moving average is $280.03. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

