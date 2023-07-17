Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VEA stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.