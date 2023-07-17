Simmons Bank Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $534,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

