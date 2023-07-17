iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Cut by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $101.41 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

