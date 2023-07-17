SAM Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SAM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $210.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.70.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

