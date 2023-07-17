Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 3,807 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $514.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $523.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.18.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

