IFG Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IFG Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.71 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.