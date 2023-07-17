Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after buying an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

