MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 7.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.16.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $281.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.36. The company has a market cap of $891.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.