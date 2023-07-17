IFG Advisors LLC Buys 269 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWF opened at $280.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $283.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

