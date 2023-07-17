Capital Planning LLC Sells 41,803 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,803 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

