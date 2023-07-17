Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,043 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,866.92 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,867.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,661.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,539.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $6,940,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,766.60.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.