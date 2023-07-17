Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,474 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,474 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.80.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $480.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $478.86 and a 200 day moving average of $485.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

