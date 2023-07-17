Sterling Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.80.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 7.2 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $480.17 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $447.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

