IFG Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $53.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

