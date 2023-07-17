SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $240.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.40. The company has a market capitalization of $177.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.