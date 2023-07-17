Capital Planning LLC Purchases 1,159 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $224.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.