Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 135 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,716 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.2% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 110,692 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 266,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,676,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.6% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $142.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $146.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.