Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 344,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,783 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,481,384 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,501,000 after buying an additional 307,322 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,589,000 after buying an additional 51,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $34.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

