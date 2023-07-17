Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,931 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $68.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.79.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

