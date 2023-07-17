State of Michigan Retirement System Has $17.68 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $90.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $79.72. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $92.91.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

