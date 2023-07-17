Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 335 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $302.43 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.24.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

